August 17, 2020   Analyst News, Healthcare   No comments

AbbVie (ABBV) Receives a Buy from Barclays

By Howard Kim

UBS analyst Navin Jacob reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA) on August 17 and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Jacob is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 54% success rate. Curtis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pfizer, Royalty Pharma, and Intercept Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbViw is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $111.00, which is a 16.76% Upside from current levels.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019