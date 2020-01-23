January 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

AbbVie (ABBV) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on AbbVie (ABBVResearch Report), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.3% and a 28.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.83.

Based on AbbVie’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.48 billion and net profit of $1.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 billion.

