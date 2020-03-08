March 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Abbott Labs (ABT) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

By Ryan Adsit

In a report issued on March 6, Matt Miksic from Credit Suisse reiterated a Buy rating on Abbott Labs (ABTResearch Report), with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Miksic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 63.0% success rate. Miksic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Abbott Labs with a $100.44 average price target, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Abbott Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.31 billion and net profit of $1.04 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.77 billion and had a net profit of $649 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 129 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

