Abbott Labs (ABT) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Abbott Labs (ABT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Abbott Labs has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00.

The company has a one-year high of $103.29 and a one-year low of $61.61. Currently, Abbott Labs has an average volume of 5.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 215 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Phebe Novakovic, a Director at ABT sold 933 shares for a total of $94,018.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Vascular Products segment trades coronary, endovascular, structural heart, vessel closure, and other medical device products. The Other segment comprises of Abbott Medical Optics. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.