AAR (AIR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AAR (AIR – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.26, close to its 52-week low of $8.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 57.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AAR with a $34.00 average price target, a 135.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.78 and a one-year low of $8.56. Currently, AAR has an average volume of 285.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AIR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, David Storch, a Director at AIR sold 85,000 shares for a total of $3,994,700.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers. The Expeditionary Services segment involves in delivery of airlift services; and design and manufacture of pallets, shelters, and containers used to support the military’s requirements for a mobile and agile force. The company was founded by Ira A. Eichner in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.