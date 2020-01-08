A Major Shareholder at Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Winmark (WINA – Research Report), Ronald G. Olson, sold shares of WINA for $991.6K.

Following Ronald G. Olson’s last WINA Sell transaction on March 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 44.6%.

Based on Winmark’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.68 million and quarterly net profit of $9.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.07 million and had a net profit of $7.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $204.99 and a one-year low of $152.70. WINA’s market cap is $784.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 26.97.

The insider sentiment on Winmark has been neutral according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Winmark Corp. franchises five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise; and also provides consulting and advisory services to new and emerging franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments.