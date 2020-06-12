A Major Shareholder at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Vishay Precision Group (VPG – Research Report), Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., sold shares of VPG for $15.28M.

In addition to Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., 2 other VPG executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.’s last VPG Sell transaction on March 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

The company has a one-year high of $41.90 and a one-year low of $16.56. VPG’s market cap is $317 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.80. Currently, Vishay Precision Group has an average volume of 105.03K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $15.28M worth of VPG shares and purchased $2.37M worth of VPG shares. The insider sentiment on Vishay Precision Group has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; Weighing and Control Systems; and Corporate and Other. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage. The Force Sensors segment consists of a line of load cells and force measurement transducers that are offered as precision sensors for industrial and commercial use. The Weighing and Control Systems segment produces systems comprised of load cells and instrumentation for weighing and force control and measurement. The Corporate and Other segment refers to unallocated selling, general, and administrative expenses. The firm offers its products through the VPG Foil Resistors, VPG Transducers, BLH Nobel, KELK, and VPG Onboard Weighing. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.