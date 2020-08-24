A Major Shareholder at USANA Health (NYSE: USNA) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at USANA Health (USNA – Research Report), Myron Wentz, sold shares of USNA for $48M.

In addition to Myron Wentz, 4 other USNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on USANA Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $267 million and quarterly net profit of $26.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $256 million and had a net profit of $21.38 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.26 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, USANA Health has an average volume of 98.30K.

The insider sentiment on USANA Health has been negative according to 75 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, and Sense-beautiful science. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group. The Optimizers Nutritionals category consists of targeted supplements that support cardiovascular health, skeletal and structural health, and digestive health. The Foods Nutritionals category includes low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products that provide optimal macro-nutrition. The Sense-beautiful science includes premium, science-based, personal care products that support healthy skin and hair by providing topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection. The firm’s brand include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W. Wentz in September 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.