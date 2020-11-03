A Major Shareholder at Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Tucows (TCX – Research Report), Investmentaktiengesellschaft FÃ¼r Langfristige In, sold shares of TCX for $74.23K.

Following Investmentaktiengesellschaft FÃ¼r Langfristige In’s last TCX Sell transaction on October 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.6%. In addition to Investmentaktiengesellschaft FÃ¼r Langfristige In, one other TCX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $78.00 and a one-year low of $42.50. TCX’s market cap is $796 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 60.00. Currently, Tucows has an average volume of 17.46K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $594.4K worth of TCX shares and purchased $127K worth of TCX shares. The insider sentiment on Tucows has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services. The Network Access Services segment sells retail mobile phones and services to individuals and small businesses through the Ting website. It also offers services under four brands: OpenSRS, YummyNames, Hover, and Ting. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.