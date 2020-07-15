A Major Shareholder at Standard Diversified (NYSE MKT: SDI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Standard Diversified (SDI – Research Report), Standard General L.P., sold shares of SDI for $17.07M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.95 and a one-year low of $6.50. Currently, Standard Diversified has an average volume of 41.03K.

Standard General L.P.’s trades have generated a 12.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Standard Diversified, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and operates subsidiaries in a variety of industries, including other tobacco products, insurance, and outdoor advertising. It operates through the following segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Product segment manufactures and makets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking Products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, and related products; imports and markets finished cigars, MYO cigar tobaccos, and cigar wraps; and processes, packages, and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen Products segment trades e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products; and distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast and Vapor Shark. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.