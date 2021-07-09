A Major Shareholder at Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is Buying Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at Public Storage (PSA – Research Report), Wayne Hughes, bought shares of PSA for $8.79M.

Following Wayne Hughes’ last PSA Buy transaction on April 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 121.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Public Storage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $767 million and quarterly net profit of $433 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $719 million and had a net profit of $366 million. The company has a one-year high of $309.99 and a one-year low of $183.22. PSA’s market cap is $53.75 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.00.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $298.55, reflecting a 3.0% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.17M worth of PSA shares and purchased $8.79M worth of PSA shares. The insider sentiment on Public Storage has been neutral according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Public Storage engages in self-storage services in the United States. The company acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities, which it provides on a monthly rental basis for business and personal use. It has interest in over 2,500 self-storage facilities located across 38 states.