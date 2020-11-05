A Major Shareholder at Pine Cliff Energy (Other OTC: PIFYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF – Research Report), Robert Disbrow, bought shares of PIFYF for $22.14K.

Over the last month, Robert Disbrow has reported another 4 Buy trades on PIFYF for a total of $135.6K. In addition to Robert Disbrow, one other PIFYF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Pine Cliff Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.48 million and GAAP net loss of -$14,164,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.74 million. Currently, Pine Cliff Energy has an average volume of .

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.23, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $68.73K worth of PIFYF shares and purchased $93.04K worth of PIFYF shares. The insider sentiment on Pine Cliff Energy has been positive according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robert Disbrow's trades have generated a 7.5% average return based on past transactions.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.