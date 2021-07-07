A Major Shareholder at OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report), Kendall Hunt, sold shares of OSPN for $1.18M.

The company has a one-year high of $33.33 and a one-year low of $17.85. OSPN’s market cap is $1.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -70.60. Currently, OneSpan has an average volume of 118.69K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.50, reflecting a -34.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.18M worth of OSPN shares and purchased $302.8K worth of OSPN shares. The insider sentiment on OneSpan has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.