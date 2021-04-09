A Major Shareholder at OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report), Kendall Hunt, bought shares of OSPN for $6.6M.

Following this transaction Kendall Hunt’s holding in the company was increased by 41.92% to a total of $119 million. In addition to Kendall Hunt, 9 other OSPN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $33.33 and a one-year low of $14.32. Currently, OneSpan has an average volume of 96.75K. OSPN’s market cap is $1.06 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -184.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.33, reflecting a -21.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $6.6M worth of OSPN shares and purchased $8.67M worth of OSPN shares. The insider sentiment on OneSpan has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.