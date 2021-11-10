A Major Shareholder at Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Mercer International (MERC – Research Report), Peter R. Kellogg, bought shares of MERC for $388.9K.

In addition to Peter R. Kellogg, 2 other MERC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Mercer International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $470 million and quarterly net profit of $69.12 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $333 million and had a net profit of $7.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.14 and a one-year low of $6.91. Currently, Mercer International has an average volume of 500.78K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.83, reflecting a -8.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mercer International has been positive according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercer International, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility. The company was founded on July 1, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.