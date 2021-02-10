A Major Shareholder at Lands’ End (NASDAQ: LE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Lands’ End (LE – Research Report), Edward Lampert, sold shares of LE for $798.9K.

This is Lampert’s first Sell trade following 32 Buy transactions. Following Edward Lampert’s last LE Sell transaction on November 09, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.9%.

Based on Lands’ End’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $360 million and quarterly net profit of $7.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $340 million and had a net profit of $3.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.40 and a one-year low of $4.05. LE’s market cap is $961 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.60.

The insider sentiment on Lands’ End has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lands’ End, Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: Direct and Retail. The Direct segment sells products through the e-commerce websites and direct mail catalogs. The Retail segment sells products and services through stores and international shop-in-shops such as Lands’ End Shops at Sears across the United States. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.