A Major Shareholder at First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA – Research Report), Olivia Britton Holding, bought shares of FCNCA for $43.04K.

In addition to Olivia Britton Holding, 2 other FCNCA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on First Citizens BancShares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $459 million and quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $415 million and had a net profit of $89.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $542.12 and a one-year low of $281.53. Currently, First Citizens BancShares has an average volume of 47.15K.

The insider sentiment on First Citizens BancShares has been positive according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services; Services Charges on Deposit Accounts; Wealth Management Services; Other Service Charges and Fees; Insurance Commissions; ATM Income; and Other. The Card Holder and Merchant Services business lines include interchange fees from customer debut and credit card transactions. The Services Charges on Deposit Accounts business line represent monthly account maintenance and transaction-based service fees. The Wealth Management Services business line comprises sales commissions on various product offerings, transaction fees, and trust and asset management fees. The Other Service Charges and Fees business line encompasses check cashing fees, international banking fees, internet banking fees, wire transfer fees and safe deposit fees. The Insurance Commissions business line focuses in the commissions earned on the issuance of insurance products and services. The ATM income covers customers and non-customers for engaging in an ATM transaction. The Other business line composes several forms of recurring revenue such as FHLB dividends and income earned on changes in the cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance. The company was founded on August 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.