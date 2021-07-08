A Major Shareholder at Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) is Selling Shares

On July 6, a Major Shareholder at Energy Recovery (ERII – Research Report), Ole Peter Lorentzen, sold shares of ERII for $4.17M.

Following Ole Peter Lorentzen’s last ERII Sell transaction on May 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Energy Recovery’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.94 million and quarterly net profit of $6.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.54 million and had a net profit of $621K. The company has a one-year high of $23.69 and a one-year low of $6.69. Currently, Energy Recovery has an average volume of 527.02K.

The insider sentiment on Energy Recovery has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ole Peter Lorentzen’s trades have generated a 5.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Recovery, Inc. engineers, designs, manufactures and supplies solutions for industrial fluid flow processes. It operates through Water; and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment represents the solutions sold for use in reverse osmosis desalination. The Oil & Gas segments refers t the solutions sold and licensed for use in hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.