A Major Shareholder at CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at CVD Equipment (CVV – Research Report), Leonard Rosenbaum, sold shares of CVV for $41.42K.

Currently, CVD Equipment has an average volume of 39.34K. The company has a one-year high of $7.83 and a one-year low of $2.64. CVV’s market cap is $33.29 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.70.

The insider sentiment on CVD Equipment has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate. The CVD segment provides chemical vapor deposition system for use in the research, development, and manufacturing of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, light-emitting diode, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and number of other industrial applications. The SDC segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, light-emitting diodes, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and a number of industrial applications. The Materials segment comprises of Tantaline corrosion resistant surface treatment; the MesoScribe robust material direct write; the electronic materials for advance electronics; and carbon composite products. CVD Equipment was founded by Leonard A. Rosenbaum on October 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, NY.