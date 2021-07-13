A Major Shareholder at Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Credit Acceptance (CACC – Research Report), Jill Foss Watson, sold shares of CACC for $8.02M.

Following Jill Foss Watson’s last CACC Sell transaction on December 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 124.8%.

Based on Credit Acceptance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $451 million and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $389 million and had a GAAP net loss of $83.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $539.00 and a one-year low of $266.74. Currently, Credit Acceptance has an average volume of 85.01K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $361.25, reflecting a 23.9% upside.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers. The company was founded by Donald A. Foss in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.