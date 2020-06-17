A Major Shareholder at Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Ardelyx (ARDX – Research Report), Scott Sandell, sold shares of ARDX for $273.

In addition to Scott Sandell, 2 other ARDX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ardelyx’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.21 million and GAAP net loss of -$22,373,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $26.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $8.82 and a one-year low of $2.10. Currently, Ardelyx has an average volume of 459.49K.

The insider sentiment on Ardelyx has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of renal diseases. It focuses on the formulation of programs directed toward treating gastrointestinal and irritable bowel syndrome with constipations. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.