A Major Shareholder at Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Major Shareholder at Anterix (ATEX – Research Report), Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., bought shares of ATEX for $2.92M.

This recent transaction increases Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s holding in the company by 1.52% to a total of $162 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.33 and a one-year low of $29.38. Currently, Anterix has an average volume of 125.09K.

The insider sentiment on Anterix has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Anterix, Inc., doing business as Anterix, is a wireless communications company, which engages in the spectrum assets to enable targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. Its products include teamconnect, pdvconnect, and diga-talk plus application.