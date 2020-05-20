A Major Shareholder at A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) is Selling Shares

Today, a Major Shareholder at A10 Networks (ATEN – Research Report), Lee Chen, sold shares of ATEN for $13.2M.

In addition to Lee Chen, 7 other ATEN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on A10 Networks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $53.76 million and GAAP net loss of -$297,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.27 million. Currently, A10 Networks has an average volume of 559.12K. The company has a one-year high of $8.29 and a one-year low of $3.43.

The insider sentiment on A10 Networks has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

A10 Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain highly available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection. The company was founded by Lee Chen in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.