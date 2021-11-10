A Director at Zurn Water Solutions is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS – Research Report), Mark Bartlett, exercised options to buy 22,887 ZWS shares at $9.44 a share, for a total transaction value of $216.1K.

Following this transaction Mark Bartlett’s holding in the company was increased by 34.1% to a total of $3.24 million.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Zurn Water Solutions’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $557 million and quarterly net profit of $64.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a net profit of $45.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.68 and a one-year low of $30.67. Currently, Zurn Water Solutions has an average volume of 749.17K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00, reflecting a -25.1% downside. Four different firms, including Goldman Sachs and KeyBanc, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $36.77M worth of ZWS shares and purchased $216.1K worth of ZWS shares. The insider sentiment on Zurn Water Solutions has been negative according to 134 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems. The Water Management segment designs, procures, manufactures and markets products for water quality, safety, flow control enhancements, and conservation. The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.