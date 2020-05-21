A Director at Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Zix (ZIXI – Research Report), Richard Spurr, sold shares of ZIXI for $99.64K.

Based on Zix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $52.43 million and GAAP net loss of -$853,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.3 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.51 and a one-year low of $2.84.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67, reflecting a -38.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Zix has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone. Zix Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.