A Director at Zix is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Zix (ZIXI – Research Report), Richard Spurr, exercised options to sell 46,875 ZIXI shares at $2.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $423.8K.

Following Richard Spurr’s last ZIXI Sell transaction on May 30, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.9%. In addition to Richard Spurr, one other ZIXI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $50.38 million and GAAP net loss of $3.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.45 million and had a net profit of $9.24 million. Currently, Zix has an average volume of 612.61K. The company has a one-year high of $11.15 and a one-year low of $6.25.

Zix Corp. provides an email encryption and security solutions. Its services enable the use of secure email for sensitive information exchange primarily in the healthcare, financial services, insurance and government sectors. The company products include Zixencrypt, Zixprotech, Zixmail, Zixarchive and Zixone.