A Director at Xoma (NASDAQ: XOMA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Denman Van-Ness, bought shares of XOMA for $59.33K.

This recent transaction increases Denman Van-Ness’ holding in the company by 86.19% to a total of $610.4K. Following Denman Van-Ness’ last XOMA Buy transaction on May 14, 2019, the stock climbed by 24.2%.

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.58 million and quarterly net profit of $22.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $422K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.32 and a one-year low of $14.28. XOMA’s market cap is $439 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 53.30.

Starting in March 2020, XOMA received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.