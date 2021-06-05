A Director at Xenon (NASDAQ: XENE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Xenon (XENE – Research Report), Gary Patou, bought shares of XENE for $1,949.

Following Gary Patou’s last XENE Buy transaction on October 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.9%. In addition to Gary Patou, 3 other XENE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.94 and a one-year low of $9.32. Currently, Xenon has an average volume of 82.19K. XENE’s market cap is $760 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.30.

Starting in July 2020, XENE received 20 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.00, reflecting a -33.1% downside. Five different firms, including Jefferies and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $619K worth of XENE shares and purchased $47.98K worth of XENE shares. The insider sentiment on Xenon has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gary Patou’s trades have generated a 133.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein, and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.