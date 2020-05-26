A Director at XCel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at XCel Brands (XELB – Research Report), Mark Disanto, bought shares of XELB for $4,350.

In addition to Mark Disanto, 7 other XELB executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.40. Currently, XCel Brands has an average volume of 159.12K.

The insider sentiment on XCel Brands has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XCel Brands, Inc. is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and director-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands. The company was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in August 31, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.