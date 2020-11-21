A Director at XBiotech (NASDAQ: XBIT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at XBiotech (XBIT – Research Report), Thorpe McKenzie, sold shares of XBIT for $6.86M.

This is McKenzie’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

Based on XBiotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.55 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,526,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $6.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.40 and a one-year low of $8.72. Currently, XBiotech has an average volume of 322.82K.

The insider sentiment on XBiotech has been neutral according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. Its product pipeline include oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology, and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.