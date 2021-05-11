A Director at Wsfs Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Wsfs Financial (WSFS – Research Report), Mark Turner, sold shares of WSFS for $1.55M.

In addition to Mark Turner, 4 other WSFS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Wsfs Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and quarterly net profit of $65.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $157 million and had a net profit of $10.93 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.18 and a one-year low of $21.78. Currently, Wsfs Financial has an average volume of 45.48K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $53.00, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wsfs Financial has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.