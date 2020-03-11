A Director at Winmark is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Winmark (WINA – Research Report), Mark L. Wilson, exercised options to buy 2,000 WINA shares at $32.05 a share, for a total transaction value of $64.11K.

Following Mark L. Wilson’s last WINA Buy transaction on November 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.8%. This recent transaction increases Mark L. Wilson’s holding in the company by 8.38% to a total of $5.29 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Winmark’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.88 million and quarterly net profit of $8.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.07 million and had a net profit of $7.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $215.00 and a one-year low of $158.30. WINA’s market cap is $718.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.77.

The insider sentiment on Winmark has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark L. Wilson’s trades have generated a 15.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Winmark Corp. franchises five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise; and also provides consulting and advisory services to new and emerging franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments.