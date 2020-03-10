A Director at Williams Industrial Services Group (Other OTC: WLMS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS – Research Report), Charles Macaluso, bought shares of WLMS for $34.57K.

Following this transaction Charles Macaluso’s holding in the company was increased by 19.44% to a total of $205.9K. In addition to Charles Macaluso, 7 other WLMS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Williams Industrial Services Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $56.86 million and GAAP net loss of $320K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.36 million and had a net profit of $3,000. Currently, Williams Industrial Services Group has an average volume of 36.51K. WLMS’s market cap is $24.01M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.03.

Williams Industrial Services Group, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of a broad array of equipment and services to the power infrastructure, energy and process industries. It operates through the William Industrial Services Group LLC segment. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.