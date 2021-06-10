A Director at Williams Industrial Services Group (NYSE MKT: WLMS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS – Research Report), Robert B. Mills, bought shares of WLMS for $202K.

This recent transaction increases Robert B. Mills’ holding in the company by 11.01% to a total of $2 million. Following Robert B. Mills’ last WLMS Buy transaction on March 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

Currently, Williams Industrial Services Group has an average volume of 487.91K. The company has a one-year high of $6.20 and a one-year low of $1.04. WLMS’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 296.50.

The insider sentiment on Williams Industrial Services Group has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Williams Industrial Services Group, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of a broad array of equipment and services to the power infrastructure, energy and process industries. It operates through the William Industrial Services Group LLC segment. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.