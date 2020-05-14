A Director at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB – Research Report), William Kassling, bought shares of WAB for $503.1K.

Following this transaction William Kassling’s holding in the company was increased by 1.02% to a total of $50.55 million.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and quarterly net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.59 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.75 and a one-year low of $35.07. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average volume of 483.78K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.00, reflecting a -29.5% downside. Starting in February 2020, WAB received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Citigroup and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets. The Transit segments includes the manufacture and providing services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, including regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; builds new commuter locomotives; and renovate passenger transit vehicles. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.