A Director at West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at West Pharmaceutical Services (WST – Research Report), Patrick Zenner, sold shares of WST for $47.35K.

Following Patrick Zenner’s last WST Sell transaction on May 17, 2018, the stock climbed by 196.9%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $527 million and quarterly net profit of $91.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $470 million and had a net profit of $66.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $303.14 and a one-year low of $124.53. Currently, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average volume of 539.62K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $47.35K worth of WST shares and purchased $43.44K worth of WST shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.