A Director at Watsco is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Watsco (WSO – Research Report), George Sape, exercised options to sell 9,667 WSO shares at $151.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.27M.

Following George Sape’s last WSO Sell transaction on June 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 62.5%. In addition to George Sape, one other WSO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $238.78 and a one-year low of $132.97. WSO’s market cap is $8.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.70. Currently, Watsco has an average volume of 171.43K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $183.33, reflecting a 27.3% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.27M worth of WSO shares and purchased $160.7K worth of WSO shares. The insider sentiment on Watsco has been neutral according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Watsco, Inc. engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment; parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. The company was founded by William Wagner in 1956 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.