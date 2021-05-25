A Director at Waters (NYSE: WAT) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Waters (WAT – Research Report), Michael Berendt, sold shares of WAT for $369.5K.

Following Michael Berendt’s last WAT Sell transaction on November 10, 2020, the stock climbed by 91.9%. In addition to Michael Berendt, one other WAT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Waters’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $609 million and quarterly net profit of $148 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $465 million and had a net profit of $53.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $320.39 and a one-year low of $171.38. Currently, Waters has an average volume of 65.36K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $295.67, reflecting a 7.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Waters has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waters Corp. is a measurement company, which engages in the analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services liquid chromatography and ultra performance liquid chromatography instruments, columns and other chemistry consumables that can be integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The TA Instruments segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.