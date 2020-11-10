A Director at Waters is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Waters (WAT – Research Report), Michael Berendt, exercised options to sell 4,000 WAT shares at $78.10 a share, for a total transaction value of $920.4K. The options were close to expired and Michael Berendt disposed stocks.

In addition to Michael Berendt, one other WAT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Waters’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $594 million and quarterly net profit of $127 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $577 million and had a net profit of $138 million. The company has a one-year high of $245.68 and a one-year low of $154.39. WAT’s market cap is $14.3 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $220.88, reflecting a 4.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Waters has been negative according to 54 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Waters Corp. is a measurement company, which engages in the analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services liquid chromatography and ultra performance liquid chromatography instruments, columns and other chemistry consumables that can be integrated and used along with other analytical instruments. The TA Instruments segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instruments. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.