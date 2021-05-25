A Director at Voya Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Voya Financial (VOYA – Research Report), Joseph Tripodi, exercised options to buy 3,300 VOYA shares at $66.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $219.4K.

This recent transaction increases Joseph Tripodi’s holding in the company by 94.29% to a total of $451K. Following Joseph Tripodi’s last VOYA Buy transaction on February 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $70.68 and a one-year low of $43.32. VOYA’s market cap is $8.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.43, reflecting a -10.8% downside. Six different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $594.5K worth of VOYA shares and purchased $438.7K worth of VOYA shares. The insider sentiment on Voya Financial has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joseph Tripodi's trades have generated a -10.0% average return based on past transactions.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.