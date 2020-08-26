A Director at Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Vivint Solar (VSLR – Research Report), David D’alessandro, sold shares of VSLR for $1.6M.

In addition to David D’alessandro, 4 other VSLR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vivint Solar’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $91.15 million and GAAP net loss of -$40,260,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $90.76 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.01 and a one-year low of $3.17.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.30, reflecting a 46.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Vivint Solar has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vivint Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of residential solar. It also designs and installs solar energy systems and offers monitoring and maintenance services. The company was founded by Alexander J. Dunn, Todd R. Pedersen, and Tanguy Vincent Serra on August 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.