A Director at Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Visteon (VC – Research Report), Robert Manzo, bought shares of VC for $143.6K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Manzo’s holding in the company by 50.93% to a total of $802.3K. Following Robert Manzo’s last VC Buy transaction on June 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.7%.

Based on Visteon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $744 million and quarterly net profit of $35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $731 million and had a net profit of $43 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.99 and a one-year low of $44.04. Currently, Visteon has an average volume of 348.61K.

Starting in November 2019, VC received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Barclays and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays, Audio and Infotainment Systems, Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, SmartCore Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous Driving Controller.