A Director at Vista Gold (NYSE MKT: VGZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), William Durand Eppler, bought shares of VGZ for $44K.

Following this transaction William Durand Eppler’s holding in the company was increased by 12.87% to a total of $385.4K. In addition to William Durand Eppler, 9 other VGZ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

VGZ’s market cap is $91.57 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 235.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.55. The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.79.

Starting in October 2020, VGZ received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been positive according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.