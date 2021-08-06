A Director at Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS – Research Report), Stephen Zarrilli, sold shares of VRTS for $507.2K.

This is Zarrilli’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SFE back in November 2016

Based on Virtus Investment Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $243 million and quarterly net profit of $62.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $133 million and had a net profit of $11.28 million. The company has a one-year high of $313.99 and a one-year low of $129.35. VRTS’s market cap is $2.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.20.

The insider sentiment on Virtus Investment Partners has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.