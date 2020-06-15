A Director at VF (NYSE: VFC) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at VF (VFC – Research Report), Richard Carucci, bought shares of VFC for $211.8K.

Following this transaction Richard Carucci’s holding in the company was increased by 5.28% to a total of $4.27 million. In addition to Richard Carucci, 2 other VFC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on VF’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.44 billion and GAAP net loss of -$483,776,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-368,804,000 and had a net profit of $129 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.25 and a one-year low of $45.07. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 166.72.

Nine different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.47, reflecting a -5.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $697K worth of VFC shares and purchased $311.7K worth of VFC shares. The insider sentiment on VF has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The Jeans segment markets denim and related casual apparel products globally. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC.