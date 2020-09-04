A Director at VF is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at VF (VFC – Research Report), Alan Mccollough, exercised options to sell 9,501 VFC shares at $22.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $637.2K.

The company has a one-year high of $100.25 and a one-year low of $45.07. VFC’s market cap is $26.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 79.20.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.33, reflecting a 5.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on VF has been positive according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The Jeans segment markets denim and related casual apparel products globally. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC.