A Director at Vermillion is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Vermillion (VRML – Research Report), James S. Burns, exercised options to buy 11,250 VRML shares at $1.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $20.25K. The options were close to expired and James S. Burns retained stocks.

Following James S. Burns’ last VRML Buy transaction on February 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.1%. In addition to James S. Burns, 3 other VRML executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Vermillion’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.22 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,706,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $803K and had a GAAP net loss of $3.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.61 and a one-year low of $0.35. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 66.12.

The insider sentiment on Vermillion has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vermillion, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. The company’s bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.