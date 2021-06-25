A Director at Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Verisk Analytics (VRSK – Research Report), Samuel Liss, bought shares of VRSK for $447.1K.

Following this transaction Samuel Liss’ holding in the company was increased by 25.51% to a total of $9.19 million. Following Samuel Liss’ last VRSK Buy transaction on May 05, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Verisk Analytics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $726 million and quarterly net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $690 million and had a net profit of $172 million. The company has a one-year high of $210.66 and a one-year low of $159.79. VRSK’s market cap is $28.09 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.90.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $191.86, reflecting a -9.6% downside. Four different firms, including Jefferies and Morgan Stanley, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $514.5K worth of VRSK shares and purchased $447.1K worth of VRSK shares. The insider sentiment on Verisk Analytics has been neutral according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Incorporated in 1971, New York-based Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services.