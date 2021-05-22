A Director at Vericel is Exercising Options

On May 20 it was reported that a Director at Vericel (VCEL – Research Report), Heidi Hagen, exercised options to buy 6,750 VCEL shares at $5.16 a share, for a total transaction value of $34.86K.

Based on Vericel’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.57 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,289,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.68 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $64.90 and a one-year low of $12.82. VCEL’s market cap is $2.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 525.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.00, reflecting a -17.2% downside. Four different firms, including BTIG and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $252.6K worth of VCEL shares and purchased $34.86K worth of VCEL shares. The insider sentiment on Vericel has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.