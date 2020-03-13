A Director at Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report), Philip Pfeiffer, bought shares of VLO for $57.39K.

This recent transaction increases Philip Pfeiffer’s holding in the company by 6.26% to a total of $977K. In addition to Philip Pfeiffer, one other VLO executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $101.99 and a one-year low of $41.75. VLO’s market cap is $17.99B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.52.

10 different firms, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in March 2020, VLO received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Valero Energy has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.